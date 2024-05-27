Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target Raised to $66.50

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $59.00 to $66.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WPM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Securities raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. CIBC raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.33.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $56.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.75. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $57.87.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 53.74%. The firm had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.69%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $387,481,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,857,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,722 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,521,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,031 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,672,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,309,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,307 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

