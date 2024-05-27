Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,511,764 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 75,903 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Workday were worth $417,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Workday by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 67,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Workday by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,021,000 after acquiring an additional 872,288 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 744,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $205,522,000 after buying an additional 26,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total transaction of $17,294,851.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,690,743.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total transaction of $916,918.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,749,162.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total transaction of $17,294,851.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,690,743.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WDAY traded down $39.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $220.91. 15,622,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,015,287. The stock has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.68 and a twelve month high of $311.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.56.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 19.66%. Workday’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

WDAY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $293.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Workday from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Workday from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.96.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

