Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP) vs. American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Head-To-Head Contrast

Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP – Get Free Report) and American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Worksport has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Axle & Manufacturing has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Worksport alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Worksport and American Axle & Manufacturing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worksport 0 0 0 0 N/A American Axle & Manufacturing 1 3 1 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

American Axle & Manufacturing has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.96%. Given American Axle & Manufacturing’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Axle & Manufacturing is more favorable than Worksport.

This table compares Worksport and American Axle & Manufacturing’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worksport $1.53 million 9.12 -$14.93 million ($0.82) -0.66 American Axle & Manufacturing $6.08 billion 0.14 -$33.60 million ($0.07) -105.84

Worksport has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Axle & Manufacturing. American Axle & Manufacturing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Worksport, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.1% of Worksport shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Worksport shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Worksport and American Axle & Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worksport -751.91% -82.97% -57.68% American Axle & Manufacturing -0.13% 1.92% 0.22%

Summary

American Axle & Manufacturing beats Worksport on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Worksport

(Get Free Report)

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft tonneau covers, such as vinyl wrapped tri- and quad-fold tonneau covers; and hard tonneau covers, including tri- and quad-fold aluminum covers. It also offers energy products, such as Worksport SOLIS, a tonneau cover with integrated solar panels; and Worksport COR energy storage system, a modular, portable power station. It serves its products to automotive accessories, consumer electronics, and residential and commercial HVAC system markets. The company also sells its products through wholesalers, private labels, distributors, and online retail channels, including eBay, Amazon, Walmart, and e-commerce platform hosted on Shopify. Worksport Ltd. is based in West Seneca, New York.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. The Metal Forming segment provides range of products, such as engine, transmission, driveline, and safety-critical components for traditional internal combustion engine and electric vehicle architectures, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway vehicles, as well as products for industrial markets. It operates in North America, Asia, Europe, and South America. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Worksport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worksport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.