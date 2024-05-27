Wormhole Price Tops $0.61 on Top Exchanges (W)

Wormhole (W) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 27th. Wormhole has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and approximately $140.03 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wormhole token can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00000874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wormhole has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wormhole Token Profile

Wormhole’s launch date was October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole. Wormhole’s official website is wormhole.com.

Wormhole Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,800,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.58406108 USD and is up 2.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 210 active market(s) with $63,545,003.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wormhole directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wormhole should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wormhole using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

