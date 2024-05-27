Wrapped HBAR Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $3.94 Billion (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 27th. Over the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped HBAR has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion and approximately $584,962.31 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped HBAR

Wrapped HBAR’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,749,981,467 tokens. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,749,981,467.09993 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.1075536 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped HBAR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

