XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of XPeng from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.89.

Get XPeng alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XPeng

XPeng Trading Up 1.2 %

XPeng stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. XPeng has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.83.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XPeng will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of XPeng

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 322.2% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 23.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About XPeng

(Get Free Report)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.