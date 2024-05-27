ZClassic Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $422.35 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $571,763.65 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0616 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00051967 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00038521 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00013830 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

