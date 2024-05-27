Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Shares of ZUO opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Zuora has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 1.84.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Zuora had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $110.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $31,452.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $31,452.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 13,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $133,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 481,854 shares of company stock valued at $4,393,048 over the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 6.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 47,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 18.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

