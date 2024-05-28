10,427 Shares in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Purchased by Portfolio Design Labs LLC

Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,427 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 1,447.1% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total value of $2,347,370.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total transaction of $862,336.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total value of $2,347,370.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,410 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,856. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 2.0 %

VMC stock traded down $5.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.98. 515,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $190.51 and a 52-week high of $276.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $264.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

