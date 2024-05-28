1,168 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Acquired by Portfolio Design Labs LLC

Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth approximately $552,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 15.7% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Synopsys by 25.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total transaction of $3,081,669.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc N. Casper acquired 750 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,341.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $672.00 price objective (up from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.18.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $587.94. 889,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,258. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.87 and a twelve month high of $629.38. The company has a market cap of $89.66 billion, a PE ratio of 63.85, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $559.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $548.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

