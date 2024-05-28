146,470 Shares in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Acquired by GSI Capital Advisors LLC

GSI Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 146,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,408,000. Brixmor Property Group accounts for approximately 2.1% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,572,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,510,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 185,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 40,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 342,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,968,000 after buying an additional 12,777 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 225,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,173. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 225,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,173. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $239,039.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,487.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BRX traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $21.75. 1,793,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,513,712. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.53. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.43.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $320.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 117.21%.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.