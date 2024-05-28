150,000 Shares in Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD) Acquired by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Separately, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Velo3D by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Velo3D alerts:

Velo3D Stock Down 9.0 %

VLD traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.18. 4,130,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,143,063. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Velo3D, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.27.

Velo3D Company Profile

Velo3D ( NYSE:VLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter. Velo3D had a negative net margin of 208.75% and a negative return on equity of 160.98%.

(Free Report)

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Velo3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velo3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.