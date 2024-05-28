1,685 Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Acquired by Portfolio Design Labs LLC

Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.31. 2,147,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.77 and a 200-day moving average of $204.04. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.00 and a 12 month high of $227.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $232.50 to $257.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $207.50 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.08.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

