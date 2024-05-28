1,833 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Acquired by 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.74. 1,038,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,483,444. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.58. The company has a market cap of $86.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FI shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

