19,600 Shares in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Purchased by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,600 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 548.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STM. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of STM stock remained flat at $41.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,624,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,881. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $55.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Further Reading

