20,905 Shares in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Purchased by Millrace Asset Group Inc.

Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,970,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,654,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,203,000 after purchasing an additional 887,409 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,529,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,930,000 after purchasing an additional 865,404 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of Natera by 107.7% during the third quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 899,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,781,000 after purchasing an additional 466,100 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,626,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera Stock Up 1.9 %

Natera stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,659. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.12. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $110.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.16. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Natera from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total value of $108,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,427,430.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total value of $108,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,427,430.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $63,132.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,397 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,601.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,628 shares of company stock valued at $29,322,803 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

