2,238 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Purchased by CAP Partners LLC

CAP Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 459.7% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.8 %

ABBV traded down $1.20 on Monday, hitting $157.06. 3,691,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,511,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.51 and its 200-day moving average is $163.49. The company has a market cap of $277.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $182.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 9,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.39, for a total transaction of $1,754,564.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,323.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,561 shares of company stock worth $53,645,658 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

