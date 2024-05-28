273,975 Shares in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Acquired by Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 273,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,408,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.45% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI remained flat at $29.02 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 106,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,359. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $29.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average of $27.30.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

