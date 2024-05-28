3,200 Shares in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Bought by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 510,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,918,000 after purchasing an additional 140,484 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,381,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,151,000 after purchasing an additional 95,433 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,335. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $59.20 and a 1 year high of $71.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.83.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.616 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.