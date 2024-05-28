3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.2% during the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 39.9% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $451.18. 2,162,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,425,240. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $357.85 and a twelve month high of $490.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $463.81 and a 200 day moving average of $446.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,785,580 shares of company stock worth $812,239,407 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.78.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

