3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in CBRE Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,321,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,677,000 after buying an additional 586,661 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,465,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,157,000 after purchasing an additional 288,287 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,083,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,208,000 after purchasing an additional 28,316 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,867,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,303,000 after buying an additional 46,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,868,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,330,000 after buying an additional 44,648 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

NYSE CBRE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.50. 999,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,906. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.44. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $98.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.52 and a 200 day moving average of $88.15.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

