3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Buys New Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,343 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 45,611 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after buying an additional 25,127 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Walmart by 122.7% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,490 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,211 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,568,029 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $250,775,000 after purchasing an additional 115,110 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $781,068.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,065,241.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $781,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,547 shares in the company, valued at $13,065,241.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,219,033 shares of company stock worth $518,077,328 in the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,795,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,698,967. The company has a market capitalization of $526.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.94. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.34 and a 52-week high of $65.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.01.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

