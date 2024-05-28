3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Invests $363,000 in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 14.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Diageo by 7.2% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE DEO traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,918. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $134.00 and a 1 year high of $179.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.86.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

