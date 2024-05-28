3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Invests $477,000 in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in CF Industries by 70.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CF traded up $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $78.96. 791,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.94. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $87.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.40 and its 200 day moving average is $78.77.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CF. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

