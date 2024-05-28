3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Makes New $420,000 Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 269,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,350,000 after acquiring an additional 22,213 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $450.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $3,296,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,411,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $3,296,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,411,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at $559,159.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $4,772,674. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $4.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $436.00. 141,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,647. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $295.65 and a 52-week high of $442.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $426.75 and a 200-day moving average of $397.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

