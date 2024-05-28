3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Makes New $452,000 Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rogco LP now owns 8,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Paychex Stock Down 3.4 %

PAYX traded down $4.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.99. 1,256,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,833. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.40%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

