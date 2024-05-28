3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Purchases 3,119 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 13,209 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 107,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $4,677,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 56,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $18,612,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.21. 9,913,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,429,924. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.99.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.