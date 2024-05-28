3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,338 Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 83,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,782. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.20 and a fifty-two week high of $71.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.616 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.