3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 6,340 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

JEPI traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,439,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,565. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $57.94. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.98.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

