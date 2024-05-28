3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Sells 819 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.9% of 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $75.29. 4,425,045 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.07.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

