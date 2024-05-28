3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Sells 992 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,130 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.2% of 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 360.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 59,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 46,746 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 230,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 74,979 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 13,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 72,812 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

CSCO stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,941,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,358,314. The company has a market capitalization of $187.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.20 and a 12 month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,457 shares of company stock worth $1,358,772. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

