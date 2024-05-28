3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Takes $386,000 Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $581,503,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,083,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,603 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 217.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,058,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,439,000 after buying an additional 2,096,272 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 21.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,134,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,910 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth about $201,582,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,134. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.76. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $119.50.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CCI

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.