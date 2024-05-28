3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Takes $698,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,826 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of QCOM traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,400,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,729,963. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.33 and a 1-year high of $217.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.13. The stock has a market cap of $239.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $1,275,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 269,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,018,245.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $1,275,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,018,245.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,623.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,074 shares of company stock valued at $12,258,386 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.48.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.