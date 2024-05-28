3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Takes $698,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,826 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of QCOM traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,400,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,729,963. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.33 and a 1-year high of $217.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.13. The stock has a market cap of $239.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
QUALCOMM Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.
Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM
In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $1,275,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 269,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,018,245.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $1,275,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,018,245.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,623.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,074 shares of company stock valued at $12,258,386 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.48.
About QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
