3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,040 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,544,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $734,477,000 after acquiring an additional 366,983 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,681,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,611,000 after purchasing an additional 79,217 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Lennar by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,700,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,319,000 after purchasing an additional 72,146 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,550,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,067,000 after buying an additional 8,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,486,000 after buying an additional 484,056 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Price Performance

NYSE:LEN traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,198,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,540. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $102.90 and a 12 month high of $172.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. Lennar’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,927,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Amy Banse purchased 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,927,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lennar from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Lennar from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.88.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

