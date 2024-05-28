3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 791 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $287,743.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,040,011.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $287,743.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,040,011.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 6,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.41, for a total transaction of $1,746,372.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 618,870 shares of company stock worth $179,639,684 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded down $4.22 on Tuesday, hitting $268.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,060,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,346,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $286.38 and its 200-day moving average is $275.48. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The company has a market capitalization of $259.49 billion, a PE ratio of 64.06, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.