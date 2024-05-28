4,375 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Bought by 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 52,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 7,690 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 782,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,648,000 after buying an additional 94,334 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 140,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after buying an additional 13,605 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded down $1.82 on Tuesday, reaching $76.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,420,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,007,140. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $79.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.