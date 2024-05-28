4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.22.
Several research firms have weighed in on FDMT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDMT. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,189,000. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,163,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,680 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 415.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 816,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,539,000 after acquiring an additional 658,069 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1,076.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 641,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,422,000 after purchasing an additional 586,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 25.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,339,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,551,000 after purchasing an additional 473,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FDMT stock opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.00. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $36.25. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 2.94.
4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.07. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.75% and a negative net margin of 436.30%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.
