4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.22.

Several research firms have weighed in on FDMT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Insider Activity at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $54,722.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,315.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,236 shares of company stock worth $607,796. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDMT. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,189,000. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,163,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,680 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 415.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 816,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,539,000 after acquiring an additional 658,069 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1,076.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 641,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,422,000 after purchasing an additional 586,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 25.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,339,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,551,000 after purchasing an additional 473,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of FDMT stock opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.00. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $36.25. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 2.94.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.07. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.75% and a negative net margin of 436.30%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

