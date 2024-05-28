5,848 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Bought by 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,848 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,514,814,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,724,217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $441,514,000 after purchasing an additional 778,716 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Applied Materials by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,140,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $176,029,000 after purchasing an additional 669,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Applied Materials by 6.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,995,287 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,383,848,000 after purchasing an additional 570,080 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13,929.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 515,028 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $834,710,000 after buying an additional 511,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.64.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $220.89. 3,795,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,792,850. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.13 and a 1 year high of $225.07. The company has a market cap of $182.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.75.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

