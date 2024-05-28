599 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Purchased by 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $989.36.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total transaction of $98,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,953,838.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total value of $22,355,820.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,179,964.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total transaction of $98,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,953,838.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,071 shares of company stock worth $52,812,907. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN traded down $18.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $967.00. 168,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,762. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $945.31 and its 200-day moving average is $916.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.80 and a fifty-two week high of $998.33. The company has a market cap of $106.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

