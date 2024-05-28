6,010 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Acquired by 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,322,000. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 80,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 674.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 669,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,901,000 after buying an additional 583,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.73. 2,131,897 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.42 and its 200 day moving average is $52.51. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.