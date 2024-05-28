62,996 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Purchased by Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 62,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,763,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 459.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total transaction of $908,687.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,546.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,561 shares of company stock valued at $53,645,658 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.14.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,170,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,507,917. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.49. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $182.89. The company has a market cap of $274.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

