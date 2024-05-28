8,400 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Bought by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,400 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Landaas & Co. WI ADV boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 7,464 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 1,700,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $179,293,000 after acquiring an additional 19,633 shares during the period. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $3,241,000. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 62,048 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $1.18 on Monday, hitting $122.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,173,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,001,191. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $98.77 and a 1 year high of $132.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,299,071.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150 in the last 90 days. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

