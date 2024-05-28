9,850 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Acquired by 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 2,493.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 53,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after buying an additional 51,485 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 18,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Chevron by 3.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,059,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,728,000 after purchasing an additional 31,574 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 2.0% during the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.10.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,477,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,141,598. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.72. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The company has a market cap of $290.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.