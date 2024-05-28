A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) Short Interest Up 343.1% in May

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 343.1% from the April 30th total of 5,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 108,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On A2Z Smart Technologies
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in A2Z Smart Technologies stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of A2Z Smart Technologies worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.64% of the company’s stock.
A2Z Smart Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of A2Z Smart Technologies stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 31,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94. A2Z Smart Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $3.04.
About A2Z Smart Technologies
A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of retail smart cart solutions for grocery stores and supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Metal Parts, Advanced Engineering, and Smart Carts.
Read More
Receive News & Ratings for A2Z Smart Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A2Z Smart Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.