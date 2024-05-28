AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 189.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares during the quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 29.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,104,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,947,000 after purchasing an additional 936,169 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 18.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,723,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,844,000 after acquiring an additional 426,560 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 190.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 620,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,502,000 after acquiring an additional 407,082 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 57.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 870,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,039,000 after acquiring an additional 319,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,958,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,723,000 after acquiring an additional 265,853 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ CHK traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,521. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $72.84 and a 52-week high of $93.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.51.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHK shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.