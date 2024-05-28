AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Cuts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 91.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57,970 shares during the quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.44. The company had a trading volume of 592,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,310. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.38. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $108.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.