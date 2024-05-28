AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Takes Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,371,000. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 3.0% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

MBB traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.06. 794,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586,090. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.77. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $94.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2823 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

