AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Sees Large Volume Increase

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 629,336 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 1,372,934 shares.The stock last traded at $4.07 and had previously closed at $3.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ABCL. Benchmark upgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

AbCellera Biologics Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.42.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 410.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbCellera Biologics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 20.1% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 27,525,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,691,000 after buying an additional 4,615,887 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 458.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 272,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 223,430 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 143.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 358,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 211,000 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 199.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 278,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 185,606 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 1,268.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 146,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 135,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

