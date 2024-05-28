Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $62.67

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $62.67 and last traded at $62.83, with a volume of 6693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.56.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACHC

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.97 and its 200 day moving average is $76.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -451.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $768.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $188,114.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,258.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $540,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 14.0% during the first quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 902,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,521,000 after acquiring an additional 110,820 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 133,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 14.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 58,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.