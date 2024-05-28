Achain (ACT) Price Reaches $0.0010

Achain (ACT) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Over the last week, Achain has traded 36.2% lower against the US dollar. One Achain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $19,586.30 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001426 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000886 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001229 BTC.

About Achain

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

